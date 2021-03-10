Lehner to practice with Silver Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights announced Wednesday that goaltender Robin Lehner will practice with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights on a conditioning loan.

Lehner has appeared in five games this season with Vegas and has a 3-1-1 record to go with a 2.96 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage.

Acquired by the Golden Knights on Feb. 24, 2020, Lehner has appeared in 306 NHL games with Vegas, Chicago, the New York Islanders, Buffalo and Ottawa.

As a 19-year-old in 2010-11, Lehner led the Binghamton Senators to a Calder Cup championship and earned the Jack Butterfield Trophy as playoffs MVP after going 14-4 with a 2.10 GAA and a .939 save percentage. Lehner has also played 98 regular-season games in the AHL with Binghamton and Rochester.