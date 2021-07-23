Lightning re-sign Smith for two more years

The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Gemel Smith to a two-year, two-way contract.

Smith skated in five games with the Lightning during the 2020-21 regular season, posting three assists and a plus-3 rating. He also appeared in three games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch, notching three goals and six points. He posted a hat trick as part of a five-point game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Mar. 24.

A Toronto native, Smith has played 286 games in the AHL with Syracuse, Providence and Texas over his seven pro seasons, totaling 76 goals and 96 assists for 172 points.

In 88 NHL games with Tampa Bay, Boston and Dallas, Smith has notched 12 goals and 12 assists. He was originally a fourth-round choice by the Stars in the 2012 NHL Draft.