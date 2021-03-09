Lightning re-sign Walcott for two years

The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Daniel Walcott to a two-year, two-way contract.

Walcott has skated in three games for the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch this season, notching one assist.

Last year, Walcott set career highs with seven goals, 12 assists and 19 points, and was also named Syracuse’s IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his charitable work in the community, the third time he has won that honor with the Crunch.

A native of Ile-Perrot, Que., Walcott has appeared in 243 career regular-season AHL contests with Syracuse and Hartford, notching 18 goals and 46 assists for 64 points. He also has five assists in 20 postseason games, helping the Crunch reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2017.

The Lightning acquired Walcott from the New York Rangers on June 1, 2015, in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick.