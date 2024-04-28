Madden, Reign sink Condors to complete sweep

Tyler Madden scored with 3:06 left in regulation, breaking a 1-1 tie and propelling the Ontario Reign to a series-clinching 3-1 victory over the host Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night.

The Reign will face the winner of Sunday’s Colorado-Abbotsford decisive Game 3 in the Pacific Division semifinals.

Madden, who scored twice in Game 1 on Wednesday, forced a turnover inside the offensive blue line, walked in and sent a shot past Olivier Rodrigue’s glove hand for what would prove to be the winning goal.

Charles Hudon tacked on an empty-net goal with 0.8 seconds remaining.

Taylor Ward drew the Reign even early in the second period after the Condors had taken a 1-0 lead on Seth Griffith’s power-play goal 6:10 into the contest.

Erik Portillo (2-0) turned aside 23 of 24 shots for Ontario, which outshot Bakersfield 15-2 in the third period and 34-24 for the game.

Rodrigue (0-1), making his first career playoff start in the AHL, finished with 31 saves.

(Ontario wins series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 24 – ONTARIO 5, Bakersfield 1

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 27 – Ontario 3, BAKERSFIELD 1