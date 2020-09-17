Mair, Weber named to Amerks coaching staff

The Rochester Americans announced today that Adam Mair and Mike Weber have been named assistant coaches on the staff of head coach Seth Appert.

Mair, 41, has spent the past five seasons as a player development coach with the Buffalo Sabres, and spent part of the 2019-20 season as an interim assistant coach for Rochester’s first 18 games, helping the Amerks go 12-3-1-2.

The Hamilton, Ont., native played 13 pro seasons, including 615 NHL games with Toronto, Los Angeles, Buffalo and New Jersey, collecting 38 goals and 76 assists for 114 points. Mair also skated in 172 AHL games with the St. John’s Maple Leafs, Manchester Monarchs and Springfield Falcons.

Weber, 32, joined the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires as an assistant coach after retiring during the 2017-18 season.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pa., Weber played 11 seasons professionally, making his pro debut with the Amerks in 2007. He skated in 237 AHL games with Rochester, Portland and Iowa, and participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2010.

Weber played 351 games in the NHL with Buffalo and Washington, recording nine goals and 44 assists.