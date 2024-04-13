Marlies clinch berth in Calder Cup Playoffs

The Toronto Marlies clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday night thanks to a 6-5 shootout victory over the Syracuse Crunch, along with Utica’s 3-2 shootout loss to Providence.

The Marlies qualify for the postseason for the 13th time in franchise history. They have reached the conference finals six times and have played in two Calder Cup Finals, winning the championship in 2018.

Toronto will be one of five teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the North Division; the top three finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams square off in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season ends April 21; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.