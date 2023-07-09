Marlies ink Slavin to one-year deal

The Toronto Marlies have signed forward Josiah Slavin to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Slavin, 24, played 67 games in the AHL in 2022-23 between Rockford and San Diego, totaling seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points.

As a rookie in 2021-22, Slavin tallied 18 goals and 14 assists in 49 games with Rockford and also made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks, collecting one assist in 15 contests.

A seventh-round draft pick by the Blackhawks in 2018, Slavin turned pro in 2020-21 following his sophomore season at Colorado College and notched three goals and four assists in 15 games with the IceHogs.