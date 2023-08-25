Marlies sign former first-rounder O’Brien

The Toronto Marlies have signed forward Jay O’Brien to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

O’Brien, 23, was a first-round choice (19th overall) by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2018 NHL Draft before playing collegiately at Providence College (2018-19) and Boston University (2020-23). At BU, he helped the Terriers to a Hockey East championship and a Frozen Four appearance as a senior last season, posting eight goals and 24 assists in 39 games.

A native of Hingham, Mass., O’Brien represented the United States at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, capturing a silver medal.