Marlies stay alive with overtime win in Game 2

Dylan Gambrell’s goal 50 seconds into overtime gave the Toronto Marlies a season-saving 4-3 win over Belleville in Game 2 of their North Division first-round series at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Friday night.

The decisive Game 3 is set for Sunday afternoon in Belleville.

Gambrell got his stick on the rebound of a Joseph Blandisi shot and it beat Mads Sogaard to salvage the win after Toronto had surrendered a two-goal lead in regulation.

Blandisi finished with three points on a goal and two assists for the Marlies. Marshall Rifai and Kyle Clifford notched a goal and an assist, but Clifford’s five-minute boarding major late in the second period allowed the Senators to begin their comeback.

Garrett Pilon scored on the power play in the final minute of the middle frame to make it 3-2 before the second intermission, and Belleville went on to outshoot Toronto 15-4 in the third, finally getting the equalizer on Pilon’s second goal with 20 seconds to play in regulation.

Dennis Hildeby (1-1) made 31 saves to pick up the win in net. Sogaard (1-1) stopped 24 shots for the Senators, who are 0-3 in overtime games in their postseason history.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 24 – BELLEVILLE 3, Toronto 1

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 26 – TORONTO 4, Belleville 3 (OT)

Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 28 – Toronto at Belleville, 3:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern