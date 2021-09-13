McCarthy added to Blue Jackets’ coaching staff

The Columbus Blue Jackets have named Cleveland Monsters associate coach Steve McCarthy as an assistant coach on Brad Larsen‘s staff.

McCarthy replaces Sylvain Lefebvre, who has decided not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and thus will not be able to perform the duties required of him given current NHL protocols.

McCarthy, 40, has spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach with Cleveland, Columbus’ American Hockey League affiliate. A member of the Monsters’ Calder Cup championship team in 2015-16, McCarthy played 16 professional seasons as a defenseman, including 302 games in the NHL and 191 games in the AHL. He was a first-round draft pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in 1999.