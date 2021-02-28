McDonald announces retirement

Three-time AHL All-Star forward Colin McDonald announced his retirement on Sunday.

McDonald played 13 pro seasons, skating in 757 regular-season games in the AHL with the Springfield Falcons, Oklahoma City Barons, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He won the Willie Marshall Award in 2010-11 after leading the league with 42 goals, and totaled 175 goals and 211 assists for 386 points in his AHL career.

McDonald was an AHL All-Star in 2011, 2012 and 2019, when he was selected to serve as captain of the Eastern Conference All-Star team. He also wore the “C” as team captain in Bridgeport (2012-13) and Lehigh Valley (2015-19).

In 36 Calder Cup Playoff games, McDonald totaled 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points.

A second-round pick by Edmonton in the 2003 NHL Draft, McDonald appeared in 148 NHL games with the Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, recording 20 goals and 26 assists for 46 points. He also skated in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff contests, tallying two goals and one assist.