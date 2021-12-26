News

AHL announces postponements for Monday

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cleveland Monsters, San Diego Gulls, San Jose Barracuda and Utica Comets, the following games have been postponed:

  • Mon., Dec. 27 – Grand Rapids at Cleveland (AHL Game #405)
  • Mon., Dec. 27 – Utica at Rochester (AHL Game #407)
  • Mon., Dec. 27 – Ontario at San Diego (AHL Game #408)
  • Mon., Dec. 27 – Bakersfield at San Jose (AHL Game #409)

The Monsters, Gulls, Barracuda and Comets organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

