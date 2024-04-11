Monsters clinch Calder Cup Playoff berth

The Cleveland Monsters clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Thursday night by virtue of their 6-4 win over the Laval Rocket.

The Monsters are heading to the postseason for the first time since 2019. It will be the fourth playoff appearance for the franchise, which won the Calder Cup in 2016.

Cleveland will be one of five teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the North Division; the top three finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams square off in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season ends April 21; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.