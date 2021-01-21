Monsters sign Lappin to AHL deal

The Cleveland Monsters have signed forward Nick Lappin to an American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Lappin appeared in 42 games for the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage last season, recording five goals and six assists for 11 points.

Entering his fifth pro season, Lappin has totaled 72 goals and 62 assists for 134 points in 210 career AHL games with San Antonio and Albany/Binghamton. He set career highs in 2017-18 with 31 goals, 22 assists and 53 points.

Lappin, a native of Geneva, Ill., has played 60 games in the NHL with New Jersey, registering five goals and three assists.