Coaches named for 2025 AHL All-Star Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Geordie Kinnear of the Charlotte Checkers, John Gruden of the Toronto Marlies, Dan Watson of the Grand Rapids Griffins and Trent Cull of the Calgary Wranglers have clinched the honor of coaching at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, to be held February 2-3 in Palm Desert, Calif.

The Checkers, Marlies, Griffins and Wranglers all own the best record in their respective divisions as of the pre-determined deadline, the end of play on December 31, 2024.

Geordie Kinnear will guide the Atlantic Division All-Star team, as Charlotte sits with a record of 18-8-1-2 (39 pts., .672). Kinnear is in his 23rd season coaching in the American Hockey League, and has been the head coach of the Florida Panthers’ top affiliate since 2016. Kinnear spent most of his eight-year playing career in the AHL, winning a Calder Cup with the Albany River Rats in 1995 and playing in the AHL All-Star Classic in 1996 and 1998.

In his second season as head coach of the Marlies, John Gruden will lead the North Division thanks to Toronto’s league-best record of 17-5-2-3 (39 pts., .722) so far in 2024-25. Gruden joined the organization after serving as an assistant with the President’s Trophy-winning Boston Bruins in 2022-23, and he was an assistant with the New York Islanders when they reached the Stanley Cup semifinals in 2020 and 2021. As a player, Gruden participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2002.

Dan Watson heads to his first AHL All-Star Classic representing the Griffins, who sit atop the Central Division with a record of 19-9-3-0 (41 pts., .661). Watson is currently in his second season as head coach in Grand Rapids and his 16th season overall with the Detroit Red Wings organization, having worked in several capacities with the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye from 2009 to 2023.

The Calgary Wranglers will provide the Pacific Division All-Star coach for the third consecutive season by virtue of their 21-9-1-0 record (43 pts., .694). Head coach Trent Cull, who led the Pacific Division at last year’s event, was named an interim assistant coach with the Calgary Flames on Dec. 22; Joe Cirella is serving as the Wranglers’ interim head coach until he returns.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, February 2, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Monday, February 3 and the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino that evening. For ticket information, fans can visit cvfirebirds.com/allstar.

The Skills Competition pits the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. The All-Star Challenge is a round-robin, 3-on-3 tournament among the four divisions to determine the All-Star champions.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, Michael Carcone, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Ryker Evans, Thomas Harley, Connor Hellebuyck, Joel Hofer, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.