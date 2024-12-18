Family ties, determination fuel Phantoms’ Gendron

by Connor Lawrence | AHL On The Beat

It was a late November evening when the simple question was posed to Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Alexis Gendron.

“When did you know you wanted to play professional hockey?”

“I always just kind of knew,” explained the speedy 20-year-old Philadelphia Flyers prospect with a laugh, while speaking to a group of youth hockey players.

Sharing stories of his career, Gendron reflected on his own experience growing up in the sport and one of the people he credits with preparing him the most: his father. As the son of Martin Gendron – current Quebec-based amateur scout for the Flyers and former AHL All-Star winger – Alexis saw his love for the game sparked from a young age.

“I always looked up to him as a hockey player and as a father, of course,” said Alexis. “He played the game the same way I do. He was an offensive forward – a small forward, too. He showed me how to shoot the puck when I was young, always telling me to shoot hard.”

Now in his first full professional season with the Phantoms, Gendron still vividly remembers the countless hours he spent perfecting his shot in the driveway with his father by his side.

“He played a big role in my career, for sure,” Gendron said.

Raised in Côteau-du-Lac, Quebec, but born in Switzerland while Martin was playing overseas, Alexis developed a love for hockey early on as he watched his father, hoping to one day follow in his footsteps.

By the time he reached junior hockey at 16, he began to believe a professional career of his own was within reach.

“I didn’t expect to make the team,” Gendron recalled of his first year with Blainville-Boisbriand in the QMJHL. “It was kind of a surprise, but it made me realize it could happen. I just had to keep working. Two years after that, I got drafted by the Flyers.”

After racking up 60 points in his first two junior seasons, the hard work finally paid off on July 8, 2022, when Philadelphia selected him in the seventh round of the NHL Draft in Montreal – just an hour away from his hometown.

The moment came full-circle, as it also meant he would be partially reunited with his childhood hero, now working in the same organization – his father.

But the journey into the professional game over the past year wasn’t necessarily as straightforward for the younger Gendron, who experienced – and overcame – his fair share of setbacks en route to earning a steady roster spot in Lehigh Valley.

After making his professional debut with the Phantoms at the beginning of last season, recording seven points in 17 games, Gendron soon found himself in and out of the lineup and heading back to the QMJHL in his final year of eligibility by January. Only a month after joining Drummondville, he faced yet another obstacle as he suffered a fractured ankle that would sideline him for most of the regular season.

Despite the injury, Gendron returned to the lineup in time for the playoffs, recording a hat trick in Game 1 of the final series to help lead his team to a league championship and a berth in the Memorial Cup tournament.

“It’s been a crazy, roller-coaster of a year,” Gendron admitted. “Starting the year [in Lehigh Valley] and not playing much, I was still able to play juniors. It was a fun year to have the chance to go to the Memorial Cup and learn a lot of things.”

Now back in Lehigh Valley, Gendron has embraced the challenges that come with maturing and adapting to the professional game.

“Coming up from junior, I really needed to work on my defensive side,” he said. “I think it’s gotten better. I’m just trying to be the best 200-foot player I can be, and right now it’s going in the right direction.”

Offensively, he has utilized his speed and deadly shot to his advantage throughout the first half of the season, showcasing his goal-scoring capabilities on numerous occasions.

“He’s coachable, he wants to learn, and he wants to be better,” said Phantoms head coach Ian Laperriere. “He’s making huge strides. He’s a goal-scorer, and he wants to score every night.”

Gendron has drawn inspiration from his teammates, particularly fellow Quebec native and veteran forward Anthony Richard – a player whose style he wishes to emulate on the ice.

“When I was younger, one of my coaches told me to watch Anthony Richard on the internet because we were similar players,” Gendron shared. “So now to play with him, it’s kind of a funny story trying to learn from him. He’s a mature player. He can skate as well, and he can play offense and defense. I’m just trying to learn from him to become that kind of player.”

Off the ice, Gendron emphasized the importance of giving back to local youth players aspiring to one day reach the same level.

“It’s always nice to interact with kids,” he said. “When I was their age, I looked up to pro and junior players. It’s always fun.”

As Gendron continues to develop his game with Lehigh Valley and work his way to the NHL with the Flyers, his drive, determination and confidence remain unfazed through the adversity he’s faced thus far in his blossoming career.

“Right now, it’s a dream to play professionally, but it’s just the start.”