Matteau, family putting down roots in Cleveland

by Nicole Del Villano | AHL On The Beat

When Stefan Matteau re-signed with the Cleveland Monsters in July, he knew it was more than just an opportunity to extend his career into its 13th season. For Matteau and his young family, it became a chance to establish a home as they embarked on a new phase of life.

No stranger to the Northeast Ohio community after being with the Monsters for parts of two seasons prior to 2024-25, the chance to be able to stay in the city was a big appeal for the Matteaus.

“When the opportunity presented itself to come back, we jumped on it right away. Everything changes when you have children and you start looking for some stability,” said Matteau. “For us, [the appeal] is the friendliness of the people in the city and the surrounding areas. [It feels like] simple living and we have just found a little home away from home here.”

Taking up residence in Strongsville, by the team’s practice facility, the Matteau family integrated into the community before the season even began. Looking to keep their kids James and Ella occupied, the family of four explored every park and corner of the suburb south of Cleveland they called home. When they do get breaks from the family schedule, Matteau and his wife Katherine enjoy finding time to venture downtown Cleveland together.

Hockey tends to take up most of the family’s time, but now it is for more than one athlete in the family. Four-year-old James joined the Strongsville mites youth hockey team over the summer introducing Stefan to his “hockey dad era.”

“Watching James play hockey is very special and it kind of snuck up on me. Time goes by fast,” said Matteau. “It wasn’t long ago I was in the locker room with my dad (former NHL player Stephane Matteau) and he was coming to my games. My mom would drive me to early practices on the weekend… Now it has come full circle, and I get to do it.”

While early mornings and sitting in the stands may be a new development for Stefan, being around the hockey rink together is like second nature to the Matteau boys. Throughout the 2023-24 season, Stefan and James could be found around the Monsters locker room, watching games and connecting with the team.

“I have been on teams where there were a lot of kids, but last year I was the only guy, so James had all of the attention when he came in,” said Matteau. “The guys do so great. Unfortunately I was hurt for a while, so when I was not skating it was easy for him to come in and for the guys to connect with him.

The players connected so much with James and the energy he brought, that he was named Dawg of the Game after the team beat the Toronto Marlies on Jan. 24. The Dawg of the Game was a tradition started last season by Monsters head coach Trent Vogelhuber, where the player of the game gets to don a dog mask in the locker room after a victory as a nod to the Cleveland Browns.

This gesture gave fans only a small glimpse into the atmosphere the Monsters locker room had last season. That atmosphere is something returning players are looking to replicate this year, especially for Matteau after receiving the title of captain.

“I am looking to bring that camaraderie and brotherhood that we created. A lot of guys are back, but it is a younger crew,” said Matteau. “I think [that feeling] has been what is established in the room from Trent and the staff. All the new guys are just hopping on board to a great environment and a brotherhood.”

Leading the team alongside Matteau are alternate captains – and familiar faces in the Cleveland community – Cole Clayton, Trey Fix-Wolansky and Owen Sillinger. Matteau was a part of the Monsters team during Fix-Wolansky’s rookie year, another full-circle moment as they now serve on leadership together. The four captains find themselves acting as an easy-going group working together determining scheduling, team events and helping build another brotherhood.

For Matteau’s first time holding the title of captain, the most important piece will always staying true to himself and merging his new life on and off the ice.

“I am just looking to lead by example,” he said. “I think I am the captain because I have always been myself, and I just want to continue to bring the group together. [My family] has a home here and a space to host the team and their families, so I am just looking to be a good guy.”