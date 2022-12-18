Oilers sign Demers to NHL deal

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenseman Jason Demers to a one-year, two-way contract.

Demers has played 23 games with the Oilers’ top affiliate, the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, this season. He ranks second on the club with nine assists.

Originally a seventh-round pick by San Jose in the 2008 NHL Draft, Demers has played 699 games in the NHL with San Jose, Dallas, Florida and Arizona, totaling 45 goals and 169 assists for 214 points. He has also recorded three goals and 13 assists in 61 Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

In the AHL, Demers has six goals and 54 assists in 128 games with Bakersfield, Tucson and Worcester.

The Oilers placed Demers on waivers Sunday for the purpose of being loaned to the Condors.