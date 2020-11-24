Panthers bring back Lammikko

The Florida Panthers have signed forward Juho Lammikko to a one-year, two-way contract.

Lammikko, 24, spent the 2019-20 season with Karpat in the Finnish elite league, ranking second on the team with 51 points (22 goals, 29 assists) in 57 games.

A third-round pick by the Panthers in the 2014 NHL Draft, Lammikko spent three seasons with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds, totaling 20 goals and 37 assists for 57 points in 142 games from 2016 to 2019. He made his North American pro debut with the Portland Pirates in 2015-16, appearing in one game.

Lammikko skated in 40 NHL games with Florida in 2018-19, collecting six assists.