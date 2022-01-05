Penguins acquire Nylander from Blackhawks

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Alex Nylander from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Sam Lafferty.

Nylander, 23, has tallied eight goals and four assists for 12 points in 23 games with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs this season, tied for first on the club in goals and tied for second in points. The fifth-year pro has skated in 188 AHL contests with Rockford and Rochester, totaling 38 goals and 60 assists for 98 points.

A first-round pick (eighth overall) by Buffalo in the 2016 NHL Draft, Nylander has recorded 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points in 84 career NHL games with the Sabres and Blackhawks.

Lafferty has spent most of the last three seasons in the NHL, posting two assists in 10 games with Pittsburgh in 2021-22. He has compiled six goals and 15 assists in 94 career NHL outings.

Lafferty has also played 85 games in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, recording 17 goals and 38 assists for 55 points.