The Pittsburgh Penguins have claimed defenseman John Ludvig off waivers from the Florida Panthers.

Ludvig, 23, has skated in 70 AHL games over three pro seasons with the Charlotte Checkers and Syracuse Crunch, totaling five goals and 20 assists along with a plus-21 rating. He also has two assists in 10 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Ludvig was a third-round pick by Florida in the 2019 NHL Draft. He has not yet appeared in an NHL game.