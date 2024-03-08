Penguins, Panthers swap goaltenders

The Florida Panthers have acquired goaltender Magnus Hellberg from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for goaltender Ludovic Waeber and a conditional 2025 seventh-round draft pick.

Hellberg has made 19 appearances with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season, posting a record of 9-8-2 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He also played three games with Pittsburgh (1-0-0, 2.50, .922).

In 210 career AHL contests with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Grand Rapids, Hartford and Milwaukee, Hellberg has gone 95-81-17 with a 2.53 GAA, a .914 save percentage and 14 shutouts. He was an AHL All-Star in 2015.

A second-round choice by Nashville in the 2011 NHL Draft, Hellberg has played 26 games in the NHL with the Predators, Rangers, Red Wings, Senators and Penguins, compiling a record of 8-8-1 with a 3.08 GAA and an .890 save percentage.

In his first season of play in North America, Waeber has gone 6-6-0 with a 3.09 GAA, an .887 save percentage and one shutout in 15 games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.