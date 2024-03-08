News

Penguins, Panthers swap goaltenders

by AHL PR

The Florida Panthers have acquired goaltender Magnus Hellberg from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for goaltender Ludovic Waeber and a conditional 2025 seventh-round draft pick.

Hellberg has made 19 appearances with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season, posting a record of 9-8-2 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He also played three games with Pittsburgh (1-0-0, 2.50, .922).

In 210 career AHL contests with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Grand Rapids, Hartford and Milwaukee, Hellberg has gone 95-81-17 with a 2.53 GAA, a .914 save percentage and 14 shutouts. He was an AHL All-Star in 2015.

A second-round choice by Nashville in the 2011 NHL Draft, Hellberg has played 26 games in the NHL with the Predators, Rangers, Red Wings, Senators and Penguins, compiling a record of 8-8-1 with a 3.08 GAA and an .890 save percentage.

In his first season of play in North America, Waeber has gone 6-6-0 with a 3.09 GAA, an .887 save percentage and one shutout in 15 games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.

Related Posts

Checkers acquire Vande Sompel from Wolves
Sabres acquire Sjalin from Panthers
Penguins, Hurricanes complete multi-player deal
Joshua’s physical style translating well in rookie season