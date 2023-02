Pelletier ‘trying to be a sponge’ as he awaits NHL debut

Pettersen will miss Calgary’s game tonight (Feb. 17) vs. Colorado.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Calgary Wranglers forward Emilio Pettersen has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game vs. Abbotsford on Feb. 15.