The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have acquired forward Adam Johnson from the Ontario Reign for future considerations.

Johnson has recorded one goal and five assists in 28 games with the Reign this season.

In 227 career AHL contests with Ontario and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Johnson has totaled 46 goals and 79 assists for 125 points. The native of Hibbing, Minn., has also appeared in 13 NHL games, registering one goal and three assists with Pittsburgh.