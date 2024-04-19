Phantoms grab final playoff spot in Atlantic

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday evening with a 3-0 road victory over the Bridgeport Islanders.

The Phantoms are making their second consecutive postseason appearance and their 14th playoff trip overall, including a pair of Calder Cup championships in 1998 and 2005 while based in Philadelphia.

Lehigh Valley joins Hershey, Providence, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Charlotte and Hartford in the six-team playoff field in the Atlantic Division; the top two finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the third- through sixth-place teams square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season ends Sunday; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.