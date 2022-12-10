Phantoms ink Anisimov to AHL deal

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed forward Artem Anisimov to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Anisimov, had originally joined the Phantoms on a tryout on Nov. 15 after being injured during training camp with the Philadelphia Flyers. He has notched three goals and one assist in six games with Lehigh Valley.

Originally a second-round pick by the New York Rangers in the 2006 NHL Draft, Anisimov has skated in 771 games in the National Hockey League with the Rangers, Columbus, Chicago and Ottawa, totaling 180 goals and 196 assists for 376 points.

Anisimov began his North American career with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack in 2007, notching 53 goals and 71 assists for 124 points in 154 games over two seasons. He was an AHL All-Star in 2009 and finished fifth in the league in scoring that season (81 points).