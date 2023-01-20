Phantoms’ O’Reilly records 700th AHL point

Lehigh Valley Phantoms captain Cal O’Reilly has become the 25th player in American Hockey League history to record 700 career points, reaching the milestone with an assist in the second period of tonight’s game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

O’Reilly, in his 17th pro season, has totaled 154 goals and 546 assists in 864 regular-season games with Lehigh Valley, Iowa, Toronto, Rochester, Utica, Portland, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Milwaukee. He ranks seventh all-time in assists.

The Toronto native has also skated in 88 Calder Cup Playoff games, recording 15 goals and 44 assists for 59 points. He reached the Calder Cup Finals with Milwaukee in 2006 and with Utica in 2015.

A 2005 draft choice by Nashville (fifth round), O’Reilly has played 145 games in the NHL with Nashville, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Minnesota, recording 16 goals and 33 assists for 49 points.