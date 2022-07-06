Phantoms re-sign captain O’Reilly

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have re-signed center Cal O’Reilly to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

O’Reilly enters his fourth season with the Phantoms and his 17th pro season overall after setting a career high with 21 goals and totaling 53 points in 75 games with Lehigh Valley in 2021-22. It marked the sixth time in his career that he led his AHL club in scoring.

O’Reilly has amassed 151 goals and 535 assists for 686 points in 826 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley, Iowa, Toronto, Rochester, Utica, Portland, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Milwaukee. He ranks eighth on the AHL’s all-time list in assists, 27th in points, and tied for 32nd in games played.

In 2020-21, O’Reilly was the recipient of the AHL’s Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey. He has captained four different AHL clubs (Lehigh Valley, Iowa, Rochester, Utica) and is a five-time AHL All-Star. He has also skated in 88 playoff games in the AHL, recording 15 goals and 44 assists for 59 points and reaching the Calder Cup Finals with Milwaukee in 2006 and with Utica in 2015.

A Toronto native, O’Reilly has also skated in 145 NHL games in his career, registering 16 goals and 33 assists with Nashville, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Minnesota. He was originally a fifth-round selection by the Predators in the 2005 NHL Draft.