Phantoms sign Wilson, add Mueller on tryout

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed forward Garrett Wilson to an American Hockey League contract, and have signed forward Chris Mueller to a professional tryout contract.

Wilson played last season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, recording 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points in 51 games. He is entering his 10th pro season in 2020-21.

Wilson has appeared in 413 career AHL games with Toronto, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Portland and San Antonio, totaling 94 goals and 111 assists for 205 points. A fourth-round choice by Florida in the 2009 NHL Draft, Wilson has also skated in 84 NHL games with the Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins, tallying two goals and six assists.

Mueller notched 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points in 60 AHL games between Syracuse and San Diego last season.

The 13th-year pro is a veteran of 771 regular-season games in the AHL with Grand Rapids, Lake Erie, Milwaukee, Texas, Hartford, San Diego, Tucson, Toronto and Syracuse. He has recorded 241 goals and 324 assists for 565 points, good for 66th on the AHL’s all-time scoring list. He was a Second Team AHL All-Star in 2018-19 and skated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2012.

A two-time Calder Cup champion (2014, 2018), Mueller has also played 101 postseason games in the AHL and is tied for 20th all-time in playoff scoring with 74 points (32 goals, 42 assists).

Mueller has played 53 NHL games in his career with Nashville, Dallas and the N.Y. Rangers, recording three goals and seven assists.