The Cleveland Monsters announced that defenseman Brandon Crawley has been reassigned to the team by the NHL’s New York Rangers.

Crawley, 24, has skated in seven games with the Hartford Wolf Pack this season, recording six penalty minutes.

A native of Glen Rock, N.J., Crawley has played 130 games in the AHL with Hartford, totaling five goals, 15 assists and 222 PIM.

Crawley was a fourth-round pick by the Rangers in the 2017 NHL Draft.