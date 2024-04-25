Reign roll over Condors in Game 1

Tyler Madden scored twice, Erik Portillo made 30 saves and the Ontario Reign took a decisive 5-1 victory over the Bakersfield Condors in Game 1 of their best-of-three series at Toyota Arena on Wednesday evening.

The Condors host Game 2 on Saturday looking to keep their season alive.

The Reign scored four times in the second period to break the game open, with Madden and Akil Thomas converting on the power play. Ontario ranked second in the AHL on the man advantage during the regular season at 21.8 percent.

Joe Hicketts added a shorthanded goal for the Reign, who continued their hot play after finishing the regular season on a 19-4-0-1 run.

Portillo earned the win in his playoff debut, allowing only a Lane Pederson goal during a 6-on-4 Condors power play midway through the third period.

(Ontario leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 24 – ONTARIO 5, Bakersfield 1

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 27 – Ontario at Bakersfield, 10:00

*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 28 – Bakersfield at Ontario, 8:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern