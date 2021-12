SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to COVID-19-related travel concerns, this week’s games between the Tucson Roadrunners and Abbotsford Canucks scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22 (AHL Game #391) and Thursday, Dec. 23 (AHL Game #402) in Abbotsford, B.C., will be rescheduled.

New dates have yet to be determined.