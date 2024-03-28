Roadrunners, Reign clinch berths in 2024 playoffs

The Tucson Roadrunners and Ontario Reign both clinched berths in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday evening.

The Roadrunners return to the postseason for the second year in a row; Tucson fell to Coachella Valley in a best-of-three first-round series in 2023.

The Reign will participate in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the sixth time in seven opportunities since joining the AHL. Ontario was swept by Colorado in the first round last spring.

Tucson and Ontario will among seven teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Pacific Division; the first-place team will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the second- through seventh-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season ends April 21; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.