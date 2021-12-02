Sabres acquire Subban from Chicago

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired goaltender Malcolm Subban from the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations.

Subban is 2-2-1 with a 3.38 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage in five appearances with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs this season, including a 21-save effort in a 2-1 win at Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

In 132 career AHL games with Rockford and Providence, Subban has a record of 58-47-20 with a 2.44 GAA, a .917 save percentage and six shutouts.

A first-round choice by Boston in the 2012 NHL Draft, Subban has appeared in 82 NHL games with the Bruins, Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights, going 36-31-8 with a 3.02 GAA and an .899 save percentage.