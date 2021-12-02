News

Sabres acquire Subban from Chicago

by AHL PR
Photo: Todd Reicher

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired goaltender Malcolm Subban from the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations.

Subban is 2-2-1 with a 3.38 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage in five appearances with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs this season, including a 21-save effort in a 2-1 win at Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

In 132 career AHL games with Rockford and Providence, Subban has a record of 58-47-20 with a 2.44 GAA, a .917 save percentage and six shutouts.

A first-round choice by Boston in the 2012 NHL Draft, Subban has appeared in 82 NHL games with the Bruins, Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights, going 36-31-8 with a 3.02 GAA and an .899 save percentage.

Related Posts

Nightingale joins IceHogs as assistant coach
Sorensen hoping to provide seamless change in Rockford
IceHogs’ King promoted to Blackhawks
Mitchell embraces possibility of return to Rockford