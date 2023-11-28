Sabres assign Levi to Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres have loaned goaltender Devon Levi to the Rochester Americans, their American Hockey League affiliate.

Levi, 21, made his NHL debut with the Sabres last spring following two seasons at Northeastern University. He also won a silver medal with Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, and gold at the 2023 World Championship. He was also on the Canadian roster at the 2022 Olympics.

This season, Levi is 3-4-1 with a 3.73 goals-against average and an .876 save percentage in nine appearances with Buffalo.

Originally a seventh-round pick by Florida in the 2020 NHL Draft, Levi was acquired by the Sabres for Sam Reinhart on July 24, 2021.