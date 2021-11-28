Sabres sign Jankowski to NHL deal

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Mark Jankowski to a one-year deal.

Jankowski had been playing with the Rochester Americans on an American Hockey League contract, which he signed on Oct. 15. In 13 games with the Amerks, he has notched five goals and seven assists for 12 points.

Jankowski has played 253 games in the NHL with Pittsburgh and Calgary, totaling 40 goals and 35 assists for 75 points. He scored 17 goals as a rookie with the Flames in 2017-18.

Jankowski has also skated in 91 games in the AHL with Rochester and Stockton, tallying 39 goals and 43 assists for 82 points. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2016-17 and skated in that year’s AHL All-Star Classic.

The native of Hamilton, Ont., was originally selected by the Flames in the first round (21st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.