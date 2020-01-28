City council approves new rink for Barracuda

The San Jose City Council has unanimously approved an expansion of Solar4America Ice at San Jose, including a 4,200-seat arena which will serve as the new home for the San Jose Barracuda.

Construction for the facility is expected to begin in late April 2020, with a targeted completion date of April 2022.

The expansion will double the facility’s footprint to just under 400,000 square feet, making it one of the premier recreational ice facilities in North America. It will be LEED certified Silver when complete. The expansion will also include 20,000 square feet for a dedicated medical facility, expanded and enhanced restaurant facilities, a homework study area and a fitness center.

The 4,200-seat spectator arena will include locker rooms, training facilities and executive office space for the Barracuda, an in-arena Jumbotron with a 360-degree LED display ring, 12 suites, eight loge boxes, one theater suite, a 46-person party deck, three bar locations, seven food concession stations, a press room and press box and two team merchandise stores.

The ice surface in the spectator arena will be available for public use when not in use by the Barracuda.