Seattle water to help make Coachella Valley ice

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are using water from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle to make the ice at their new home, Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif.

The water was collected when the Firebirds played at Climate Pledge Arena in October, and was transported to Coachella Valley with the team.

Climate Pledge Arena is a fully sustainable arena, owned and operated by Oak View Group (OVG) — which also owns and operates the new Acrisure Arena, set to open next week. With sustainability a core focus of the venue, Acrisure Arena will reduce water consumption by 40 percent compared to other buildings of its size, and intends to achieve carbon neutrality for all operations by 2025.

“By using some of the recycled water from Climate Pledge Arena and bringing it to the Coachella Valley, we are helping expand on some of the sustainable initiatives at Acrisure Arena,” said Tim Leiweke, chairman and chief executive officer of OVG. “It’s also another way to symbolically extend our partnership between the two clubs and remind our Firebirds fans they are watching future Kraken.”

The ice-making process at Acrisure Arena requires 10,500 gallons of water to make a one-inch-thick ice surface.