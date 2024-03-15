Senators add Rees

The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Jamieson Rees from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Rees, 23, as appeared in 37 AHL games between the Springfield Thunderbirds and Charlotte Checkers this season, totaling four assists.

A fourth-year pro from Hamilton, Ont., Rees has played 192 games in the AHL with Springfield, Charlotte and Chicago, recording 29 goals and 55 assists for 84 points. He won a Calder Cup championship with the Wolves in 2022.

Rees was a second-round selection by the Hurricanes in the 2019 NHL Draft.