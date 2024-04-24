Senators get edge in Battle of Ontario

The Belleville Senators earned the first playoff win in franchise history on Wednesday night, a 3-1 victory over Toronto in the opener of their best-of-three first-round series.

Game 2 is set for Friday night in Toronto.

Marshall Rifai got the Marlies on the board first just 3:36 into the game, but the Senators controlled things the rest of the way, getting goals from Zack Ostapchuk, Tyler Kleven and Josh Currie and outshooting Toronto 38-17 for the contest.

Mads Sogaard recorded 16 saves to earn the win in net. Dennis Hildeby stopped 35 of 38 shots for the Marlies.

Belleville has won nine of its last 10 games going back to the regular season.

(Belleville leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 24 – BELLEVILLE 3, Toronto 1

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 26 – Belleville at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 28 – Toronto at Belleville, 3:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern