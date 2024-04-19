News

Senators lock up AHL’s final playoff berth

by AHL PR

The Belleville Senators clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday night thanks to a last-second 3-2 win over the Laval Rocket at CAA Arena.

The Senators will participate in the AHL postseason for the second time in franchise history; they lost a first-round series to Rochester in 2022.

Belleville joins Syracuse, Cleveland, Rochester and Toronto in the five-team playoff field out of the North Division; the top three finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams square off in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season ends Sunday; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.

