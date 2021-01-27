Sharks, Ducks, Senators complete three-way deal

The San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa Senators completed two trades today involving three players who skated in the American Hockey League last season.

The Sharks receive defenseman Christian Jaros from the Senators; the Ducks receive defenseman Trevor Carrick from the Sharks; and the Senators receive forward Jack Kopacka from Anaheim and a seventh-round draft pick from San Jose.

Jaros, 24, recorded two goals, 13 assists and a plus-20 rating in 34 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators last season. He added three assists in 13 NHL games with Ottawa.

A fifth-round choice by the Senators in the 2015 NHL Draft, Jaros has collected five goals and 26 assists for 31 points in 79 AHL games over his three seasons in North America, as well as one goal and 12 assists for 13 points in 76 NHL contests.

Carrick, 26, posted 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points along with a plus-17 rating in 48 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda last season. He also skated in three NHL games with the Sharks.

A Calder Cup champion with Charlotte in 2019, Carrick has appeared in 395 regular-season games over six AHL seasons, totaling 50 goals and 154 assists for 204 points. He was a fourth-round pick by Carolina in the 2012 NHL Draft and has played seven career NHL games with the Hurricanes and Sharks.

His brother, Sam Carrick, served as captain of the San Diego Gulls last season.

Kopacka, 22, tallied seven goals and eight assists for 15 points in 37 games with San Diego in 2019-20. Over two pro seasons, he has notched 13 goals and 16 assists in 69 AHL contests.