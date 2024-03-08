Sharks trade for goaltender Cooley

The San Jose Sharks have acquired goaltender Devin Cooley from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Cooley has made 14 appearances with the AHL’s Rochester Americans this season, posting a record of 6-6-2 with a 3.77 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage.

A third-year pro, Cooley has played 66 games in the AHL with Rochester, Milwaukee and Chicago and has gone 32-24-6 with a 3.16 GAA and a .900 save percentage. He also has a .923 save percentage over 11 Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

A native of Los Gatos, Calif., Cooley was a member of the San Jose Jr. Sharks program’s 14-U, 16-U and 18-U teams.