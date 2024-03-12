Silver Knights sign Dzingel to tryout

The Henderson Silver Knights have signed forward Ryan Dzingel to a professional tryout agreement.

Dzingel has played 404 games in the National Hockey League with Ottawa, Columbus, Carolina, Ottawa, Arizona and San Jose, recording 87 goals and 101 assists for 188 points.

A seventh-round pick by Ottawa in the 2011 NHL Draft, Dzingel made his professional debut with the AHL’s Binghamton Senators in 2014 and has totaled 33 goals and 55 assists for 88 points in 141 AHL games with Binghamton and Chicago. He was last active with the Wolves in 2022-23, when he tallied two goals and nine assists in 22 contests.