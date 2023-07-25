Sutter returning to Wranglers in 2023-24

The Calgary Wranglers have re-signed captain Brett Sutter to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

A native of Viking, Alta., Sutter played 70 games for the Wranglers in 2022-23 and recorded 14 goals and 15 assists, helping the team capture the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s overall regular-season champions. He added one goal and one assist in nine Calder Cup Playoff contests.

On Dec. 21, 2022, Sutter became the eighth player in the 87-year history of the AHL to play 1,000 career regular-season games. He enters his 17th professional season ranked sixth with 1,044 games played and has totaled 190 goals and 263 assists for 453 points with Quad City (2007-09), Abbotsford (2009-10), Charlotte (2010-14), Iowa (2014-16), Ontario (2016-22) and Calgary (2022-23).

In addition, Sutter has tallied two goals and eight assists in 60 NHL games with Calgary, Carolina and Minnesota.

Sutter was the recipient of the AHL’s Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award in 2018-19 as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey. He is a nine-time team captain in the AHL, and was selected to captain the Western Conference team at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

Sutter was originally selected by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round of the 2005 NHL Draft.