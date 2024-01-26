TSN, NHL Network, AHLTV to carry All-Star Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has announced that the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will be televised live to national audiences on NHL Network in the United States and TSN in Canada.

Produced by ConCom Inc., live broadcasts of the event from Tech CU Arena in San Jose, Calif., will air Sunday, Feb. 4 at 8 ET/5 PT for the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, and Monday, Feb. 5 at 9 ET/6 PT for the AHL All-Star Challenge. TSN’s Jon Abbott (play-by-play) will be joined on the call by San Jose Sharks TV and radio analyst Drew Remenda (color commentary) and San Jose Barracuda broadcaster Nick Nollenberger (rinkside).

AHLTV will also be offering a free video stream of both nights of the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic to AHL fans worldwide, as well as of the 2024 AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The ceremony, hosted by 2023 Foster Hewitt Memorial Award winner Dan Rusanowsky, will feature the induction of Dennis Bonvie, Gordie Clark, Gerry Ehman and Roy Sommer into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame, and will celebrate the careers of All-Star Classic honorary captains Dan Boyle and Wayne Thomas. Simply visit AHLTV.com and log in with your existing AHLTV account or create a new account to access the broadcasts; no subscription is required. AHLTV is available on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

And throughout the weekend, the American Hockey League will be taking fans behind the scenes of the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic on its social media platforms. Follow the AHL on Instagram (@TheAHL), Facebook (fb.com/TheAHL) and X (@TheAHL), and use #AHLAllStar to be part of the conversation.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge, the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.

Ticket packages start as low as $56, and include admission to both the Skills Competition and the Challenge. For more information, fans can visit sjbarracuda.com/allstar.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, Thomas Bordeleau, John Carlson, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello, as well as current San Jose Sharks Logan Couture, Mike Hoffman, Luke Kunin, Kaapo Kahkonen, Mackenzie Blackwood and Jacob MacDonald.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.