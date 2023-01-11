Tuesday wrap: Firebirds keep hold on top spot

Here is a look at Tuesday’s action around the AHL:

COACHELLA VALLEY 3, SAN JOSE 2 (SO)

Kole Lind scored the only shootout goal in the seventh round as the Firebirds got past the visiting Barracuda. San Jose got a goal from Danil Gushchin with a minute remaining in regulation to earn a standings point, their first in five meetings with Coachella Valley this season (0-4-0-1). Lind and Jesper Froden scored in regulation and Joey Daccord made 20 saves for the Firebirds, who are 19-3-3-1 in their last 26 contests and remain a point ahead of Calgary atop the league standings.

CALGARY 4, BAKERSFIELD 3

Matthew Phillips scored his league-leading 21st goal of the season with 1:48 remaining in regulation to lift the Wranglers past the visiting Condors. Calgary improved to 22-3-1-0 in its last 26 games with the win. Phillips and Connor Zary finished the night with a goal and an assist each, and Dustin Wolf (21-4-0) stopped 17 shots for his eighth consecutive victory. Alex Peters, Dino Kambeitz and Noah Philp scored for Bakersfield, which fell to 0-6-0-0 against the Wranglers.

MILWAUKEE 7, TUCSON 5

Luke Evangelista recorded a hat trick and Phil Tomasino tallied four points to lead the Admirals past the Roadrunners in the first-ever meeting between the teams. After Milwaukee scored three times in the first 3:06 of the game, Tucson pulled to within one on four different occasions but could not get the equalizer. Zach Sanford added a goal and two assists as the Admirals set a season high for goals in a game. Back from a two-week stint in the NHL, Michael Carcone notched two goals and an assist for Tucson.

HARTFORD 5, CHARLOTTE 0

Rookie Matt Rempe scored twice and Louis Domingue made 21 saves as the Wolf Pack blanked the Checkers. Charlotte had been 11-0-2-0 in its previous 13 meetings overall with Hartford, and had never lost in regulation at home to the Wolf Pack (18-0-1-0). Fellow rookies Karl Henriksson, Bobby Trivigno and Will Cuylle also scored for Hartford, and Zac Jones tallied two assists.