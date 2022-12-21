Tuesday wrap: Marlies cool off Penguins

Here is a look at Tuesday’s action around the AHL:

TORONTO 5, WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 2

Joseph Woll improved to 5-0-0 on the season with 37 saves as the Marlies defeated the Penguins at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Woll has a 2.00 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage in his five starts. Joseph Blandisi and Noel Hoefenmayer had a goal and an assist each for Toronto, and Woll shut down the Penguins until late in the third period. Ryan Chyzowski, Marshall Rifai and Nick Abruzzese also scored for the Marlies, who opened up a six-point lead atop the North Division. Xavier Ouellet and Alex Nylander scored for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

UTICA 4, CLEVELAND 3

Samuel Laberge scored with 14.3 seconds remaining in regulation to cap a come-from-behind victory for the Comets in Cleveland. Down 3-0 in the second period, Utica got on the board with Tyce Thompson’s power-play goal before Graeme Clarke scored twice in the third to tie it. Emil Bemstrom notched two goals and an assist to lead the Monsters.

TEXAS 6, ROCKFORD 1

Marian Studenic scored twice during a five-goal second period as the Stars rolled past the IceHogs in Cedar Park. Riley Damiani, Tanner Kero and Riley Barber also scored in the middle frame as Texas built a 6-0 lead en route to its eighth consecutive victory; the Stars have outscored their opponents 40-14 during the streak. Anton Khudobin made 26 saves in net for Texas.

CALGARY 4, ONTARIO 1

Dustin Wolf turned aside 37 shots as the Wranglers improved to 15-2-1-0 in their last 18 outings. Playing in his 999th career AHL game, Calgary captain Brett Sutter scored what proved to be the winning goal in the final minute of the second period. Martin Pospisil scored twice for the Wranglers, and Jeremie Poirier, Emilio Pettersen and Connor Zary each added two assists. Cal Petersen stopped 37 of 41 shots for the Reign.

BAKERSFIELD 2, COLORADO 1

Entering a two-game visit to the first-place Eagles, the Condors got goals from Philip Kemp and Raphael Lavoie 33 seconds apart early in the third period and held on for just their third win in their last 14 outings. Olivier Rodrigue made 23 saves and Justin Bailey recorded two assists for Bakersfield. Anton Blidh scored Colorado’s lone goal, and Jonas Johansson stopped 34 shots in the loss.

ABBOTSFORD 6, SAN JOSE 2

Kyle Rau scored twice, Justin Dowling recorded a goal and three assists and the Canucks rebounded from a shutout loss on Saturday with their sixth six-goal effort of the season. John Stevens, Will Lockwood and Phil Di Giuseppe all had a goal and an assist each for Abbotsford, and Christian Wolanin took over sole possession of the league lead with his 26th, 27th and 28th assists of the year. Thomas Bordeleau scored his 13th goal of the season for the Barracuda, tops among all AHL rookies.

TUCSON 3, COACHELLA VALLEY 2

Michael Carcone scored off a face-off with 1.2 seconds left in the second period, providing the final margin in the Roadrunners’ win at Coachella Valley. It was Carcone’s second goal of the night and his ninth in the last eight games for Tucson. Laurent Dauphin added a goal and an assist and J.S. Dea and Nathan Smith each dished out two assists, while Ivan Prosvetov made 31 saves in the win. Kole Lind and Andrew Poturalski scored for the Firebirds.