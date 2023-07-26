Veteran coach Barr joins Wolves’ staff

The Chicago Wolves have hired Dave Barr as an assistant coach.

Barr will primarily handle the defense and penalty kill on the staff of new head coach Bob Nardella.

Barr, 62, served as an assistant coach in the NHL for 12 seasons with the Colorado Avalanche (2008-09), Minnesota Wild (2009-11), New Jersey Devils (2011-15), Buffalo Sabres (2015-16), Florida Panthers (2016-17) and San Jose Sharks (2017-20). He was also head coach and general manager of the Guelph Storm in the Ontario Hockey League from 2003 to 2008, and was an assistant coach in the International Hockey League with Orlando and Houston.

In the AHL, Barr was general manager of the Houston Aeros for two seasons, culminating in a Calder Cup championship in 2003.

A Toronto native, Barr played 16 professional seasons, including 614 games in the NHL with Boston, the N.Y. Rangers, St. Louis, Hartford, Detroit, New Jersey and Dallas. He also skated in 158 games in the AHL with the Erie Blades, Baltimore Skipjacks, Adirondack Red Wings and Utica Devils.