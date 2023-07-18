WBS Penguins ink Sparks

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed goaltender Garret Sparks to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Sparks owns a career record of 99-59-11 with a 2.34 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and 18 shutouts in 178 AHL appearances with the Toronto Marlies, Chicago Wolves, Stockton Heat, Ontario Reign and Springfield Thunderbirds.

Entering his 11th pro season, Sparks won the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender with Toronto in 2017-18 and backstopped the Marlies to the Calder Cup championship.

Originally a seventh-round pick by the Maple Leafs in the 2011 NHL Draft, Sparks has played 40 career games in the NHL with Toronto, Vegas and Los Angeles, posting a record of 15-18-2 with a 3.06 GAA and an .899 save percentage with two shutouts.